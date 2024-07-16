© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Republican National Convention | Live PBS and NPR Coverage

WKAR Public Media
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT
Donald Trump Republican National Convention. July 18, 2024

Thu July 18 at 8pm on WKAR-HD, WKAR NewsTalk, and Streaming | Tune in for live PBS and NPR coverage of Donald Trump's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on the former President.

WKAR NewsTalk is covering the convention on 102.3 FM and AM 870. WKAR-HD 23.1 is giving you gavel-to-gavel special coverage each day of the convention courtesy of PBS News. You can also watch the PBS News coverage on streaming.
2024 Election
