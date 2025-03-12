WKAR Youth and Teen Casting Call

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 9am-2:30pm ET

Join WKAR for an open casting call for children ages 4 to 17.

Selected cast members may appear in new WKAR original content exploring subjects such as travel and outdoors, math, civics and social studies, vlogging, improv, and more!

Production is expected to take place throughout the 2025/2026 calendar year. Content may appear on various WKAR platforms including broadcast, streaming, and digital. View past episodes of WKAR original educational content such as Curious About Careers in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org .

AUDITION CHECK-IN SCHEDULE (by age group)



9:00-9:30am - Ages 4 - 6

10:00-10:30am - Ages 7 - 10

1:00-1:30pm - Ages 11 - 14

2:00-2:30pm - Ages 15 - 17

PLEASE NOTE



be at least four years old on or before April 12, 2025. A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child/teen auditioning.

accompany any child/teen auditioning. Cast member positions are non-union and non-paid.



ONLINE REGISTRATION is available https://forms.office.com/r/UQBMDzpT24

WALK-IN registration will be available Sat. April 12 according to the check-in schedule (see above) for each age group.

SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS

WKAR at Michigan State University is committed to providing equal opportunity for participation in all programs, services and activities. Accommodation for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting the WKAR main office at (517) 884-4700 or ask@wkar.org by Friday, March 28, 2025. Requests received after this date will be honored whenever possible.

RELEASE FORMS

Please bring a completed and signed WKAR Release and MSU Model Release form for quicker check-in.



Release forms will also be available on-site.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays and most weekends

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)

