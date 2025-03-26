Lend your voice. Now more than ever before.

Dear friend of WKAR,

Earlier today, the CEOs of NPR and PBS testified before the House Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee to discuss federal funding for public media. The hearing focused on news coverage of many issues in the national spotlight. Unfortunately, there were several misleading and disparaging claims made about public media.

In the coming weeks, there will be efforts to use the hearing to influence the funding process that allows public media to exist. But I want to reassure you that here at WKAR, we are committed to doing everything we can to protect and preserve our ability to deliver the news and information that matters most to our mid-Michigan viewers and listeners.

But we can’t do it alone. Now, more than ever, we need you to lend your voices to the fight to save public media.

I want to encourage you to visit WKAR is for you for more information on how to reach out to your member of Congress to voice your support for the station. You’ll also find information on how to leave a testimonial conveying why WKAR matters to you at Share Your WKAR Story.

We’d love to hear from you. Because, as we like to say here at the station, “public media is for everyone, WKAR is for you.”

As always, thank you for your support.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

