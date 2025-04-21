TV SPECIAL: In Their Own Words “Pope Francis”

On March 13, 2013, at the age of 76, Jorge Bergoglio was named the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. Taking the name Francis, he is the first pope from the Americas, the first non-European and first Jesuit priest to be named pope. In Their Own Words delves deeper into his story, revealing the experiences and influences in his life that led him to the highest office in the Catholic church. Originally aired 07/20/2021, this special includes an in-memoriam message and a note about the Pope’s final years.