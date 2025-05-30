Two Genesee County nonprofits dedicated to affordable housing plan to merge

Two Genesee County nonprofits that help low-income residents find affordable housing are planning to team up.

Genesee County Habitat for Humanity builds and rehabs homes for those in need, in addition to providing financial advice and homebuyer education. Metro Community Development works in Flint and throughout the county to develop affordable housing. Now, the organizations have signed a letter of intent to join forces — sharing resources and strategies for providing housing to those in need.

Genesee County Habitat for Humanity CEO Tom Hutchison said the deal would create a more efficient operation dedicated to providing affordable housing in Genesee County.

“There’s a pretty big overlap in what we do,” Hutchison said of the two organizations. “We’re also housed really close to each other, and so it just made a lot of sense.”

Metro Community Development CEO Brian Glowiak says pooling resources would benefit the clients both organizations serve.

“It’s a good thing to combine them then, it just creates a stronger organization,” Glowiak said. “It allows us to really expand our capacity in terms of what we do. We complement each other so well.”

The boards of both organizations are considering the proposed merger. If approved, the move would ultimately make Metro Community Development an arm of Genesee County Habitat for Humanity.