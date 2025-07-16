© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Sarah McCammon
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:05 AM EDT

Inflation picked up in June as tariffs begin to bite, how QAnon conspiracy theorists are reacting to Trump's handling of the Epstein case, Senate to debate cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid.

