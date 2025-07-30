© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:19 AM EDT

Global pressure builds on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, the EPA proposes gutting its greenhouse gas rules, an Epstein's longtime confidant says she'll speak with House lawmakers in exchange for immunity.

