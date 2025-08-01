© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Michigan mayor near the Canadian border on what tariffs mean for his city

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Ailsa ChangJeanette Woods
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

A Michigan mayor talks with NPR's All Things Considered about how tariffs will affect constituents.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE