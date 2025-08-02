© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catching up on a busy week of economic news.

By Maria Aspan
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:58 PM EDT

A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE