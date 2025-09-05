© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Artist, singer, playwright novelist and wrestler Rosalyn Drexler dies at 98

Published September 5, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT

Rosalyn Drexler was a pop artist, a sculptor, a novelist, a playwright and even a professional wrestler at one point. She died at 98 years old.

