Wrap-up of Jackson City Council Sept. 16, 2025: Parking, housing, water upgrades and more

5 takeaways from the meeting:

Downtown parking will stay meter-free, funded by $238,000 in property-owner assessments. The 100 Homes program raised its base house price from $175,000 to $178,000. Norfolk Homes was named the sole builder to complete the 100 Homes initiative. Council approved more than $1 million for new radio-read water meters. Other actions included buying winter road salt, accepting donated property, and joining opioid settlements.

Downtown parking stays meter-free

Council voted unanimously to continue Jackson’s “meterless” parking system for another year. Instead of drivers paying meters or kiosks, downtown parking is funded by special assessments on property owners. For the 2025–26 fiscal year, the assessment totals about $238,000.

Several business owners voiced strong support during the public hearing. John Dennis, who represents the Grotto Temple Association, said parking meters would have chased away many of his customers.

“We have a very elderly clientele, and they’re not going to walk five car stalls away, put a credit card in, and try to figure it out,” Dennis said.

Kevin Thompson, a downtown property owner and member of Jackson Downtown Partners, also spoke in favor of meterless parking but raised questions about the budget.

“In two years, the costs went from about $113,000 to $238,000. That’s a tremendous increase of roughly 45 percent,” Thompson said. “My only request is that we be provided some basis underlying this increase in costs.”

City staff explained that the parking fund operates in cycles — collecting money for several years and then spending heavily on projects like resurfacing and striping. Resident Nicholas Thurston added that property owners want to be sure the city is delivering on promised maintenance.

The decision follows a contentious debate earlier this year. In March, council members rescinded a plan to install parking meters after nearly two dozen residents and business owners voiced opposition. Blue Julep bakery owner Laura Davenport told council at the time, “I’ve had so many customers tell me that they will not pay a parking meter to run into my shop to purchase baked goods.”

Council member Will Forgrave admitted at the time that he misread the public’s reaction. “I did underestimate the backlash we’d get,” Forgrave said. Mayor Daniel Mahoney added, “One thing I’m not afraid of saying is, hey — we made a wrong move.”

100 Homes program adjusts prices

Council also voted to raise the base sale price for houses in the city’s 100 Homes program, which redevelops vacant lots into new homes to fight blight and expand homeownership. The base price will increase from $175,000 to $178,000.

Staff emphasized the $3,000 increase is modest and still below the rate of inflation. The adjustment is designed to keep the program financially sustainable as material and labor costs rise.

Council approved a revised contract making Norfolk Homes the sole builder for all remaining homes. Previously, two different builders were involved. Staff said consolidating with one builder will allow for bulk purchasing of materials and smoother progress.

“This is still well below the consumer price index, and by locking in a single builder we can save money and make sure the program stays sustainable,” staff told council.

The 100 Homes program has already reached about half its goal, with 50 buyers approved. The initiative also relies on American Rescue Plan Act funds for down payment assistance, which must be spent by the end of 2026.

$1M water system upgrade

Council approved spending just over $1 million to purchase 6,284 Sensus SmartPoint MXU radio-read devices.

The devices will complete Jackson’s citywide conversion to automated water meters. Instead of manual reads, the system will transmit data electronically. City Engineer Jon Dowling told council the technology will benefit both the city and residents.

“Leak alerts will hit our system, and monthly billing would be possible if Council wants it,” Dowling said.

Dowling estimated installation will take about a year. He added that purchasing now avoids tariff increases and future price hikes. Once installed, the system will allow for faster leak detection, more accurate billing, and the option of moving residents from quarterly to monthly water bills.

Other actions

Council also:



Approved the purchase of 4,000 tons of road salt at $90.56 per ton, totaling $362,240, for the 2025–26 winter season. Staff noted the price is about $10 per ton higher than last year, though the city’s salt barn is already stocked.

Authorized a change order reducing the wastewater treatment plant improvement contract by $41,147.

Accepted the donation of two vacant residential parcels on North West Avenue.

Approved participation in new national opioid settlements with generic manufacturers and Purdue/Sackler-related entities.

Adopted the first reading of an ordinance amendment clarifying rules on parking fines, payments, and authority to void tickets.

Looking ahead

With decisions on parking, housing, and infrastructure, council members signaled they are trying to balance rising costs with public expectations. For residents, the immediate takeaway is that downtown parking stays free, the city’s housing program continues to move forward, and major investment is being made in water system technology.

This story was generated in assistance of generative AI.

