Jackson City Council votes to continue meterless parking system

Jackson drivers will continue to park downtown without feeding a meter.

On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to keep the city’s meterless parking system in place for the upcoming year. Instead of meters or kiosks, the system is funded through special assessments charged to downtown property owners. This year’s assessment totals about $238,000.

During a public hearing, several business owners voiced support. John Dennis, who represents the Grotto Temple Association, told council that meters could have driven his customers away.

“We have a very elderly clientele, and they’re not going to walk five car stalls away, put a credit card in, and try to figure it out,” Dennis said.

Kevin Thompson, a downtown property owner and member of Jackson Downtown Partners, said he supports meterless parking but wants more clarity about why costs have gone up.

“In two years, the costs went from about $113,000 to $238,000. That’s a tremendous increase of roughly 45 percent,” Thompson said. “My only request is that we be provided some basis underlying this increase in costs.”

City staff responded that the parking fund works in cycles, with money collected, saved, and then spent on resurfacing, striping and other lot maintenance.

Resident Nicholas Thurston also spoke in favor of meterless parking but urged the city to make sure businesses receive the services they are paying for. “People have seen the city of Jackson prioritizing things that most people agree are not the city’s business,” he said, adding that property owners want to see promised maintenance carried out.

The council’s decision follows a heated debate earlier this year. In March, members rescinded a plan to install meters downtown after strong backlash from residents and business owners. Nearly two dozen people spoke against metered parking at that time, including Blue Julep bakery owner Laura Davenport, who told council, “I’ve had so many customers tell me that they will not pay a parking meter to run into my shop to purchase baked goods.”

Council member Will Forgrave acknowledged in March that residents made their feelings clear. “I did underestimate the backlash we’d get,” Forgrave said. “It is our job as city council to represent our constituents.”

Mayor Daniel Mahoney also admitted the proposal was a misstep. “One thing I’m not afraid of saying is, hey — we made a wrong move,” Mahoney said then. “We don’t get it right every single time, but I can guarantee you, no decision is made with malicious intent.”

With Tuesday’s unanimous vote, Jackson continues to fund downtown parking through property-owner assessments, leaving curbside parking free for drivers.

