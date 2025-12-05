It's a weekend filled with unique ways to celebrate the holidays around Mid-Michigan

The weekend is packed with holiday festivals and events across Mid-Michigan. From fire-shooting parade floats to creepy Christmas folklore, there’s a little something for everyone.

We’ve all heard of the naughty-and-nice list. This Saturday, Old Town Lansing’s Krampusnacht spotlights St. Nick’s darker companion.

Krampus is the horned figure who, in folklore, punishes naughty children. The event features a parade, fire performers, vendors and family-friendly activities.

In Fowlerville, up to 15,000 people are expected for Christmas in the ’Ville. Coordinator Steve MacDermaid says events begin at 10 a.m. with crafting, woodcarving, movies and a fire-and-ice-style parade at 6 p.m.

“Along the parade route we bring Santa into town led by forty hot air balloons on full blast,” MacDermaid said. “It’s a family-friendly event, and it not only warms the air, it’ll warm your heart.”

Only the baskets roll in the parade, but weather permitting, balloons may take flight. With so many balloon pilots in the area, the tradition began about 16 years ago, MacDermaid said. Go here for a full list of Christmas in the ’Ville events.

Other Weekend Festivals

Night Lights Christmas Parade, Grand Ledge

Friday, Dec. 5

Festivities begin at 5 p.m.; the parade steps off at 7 p.m.

Williamston Winter Wonderland

Friday–Saturday, Dec. 5–6

19th Annual Downtown DeWitt Christmas Market

Saturday, Dec. 6

2–6:30 p.m.

Wonderland of Lights, Potter Park Zoo

Saturday, Dec. 6

5–8 p.m.

Michigan State University Winter Arts & Crafts Show, MSU Union, East Lansing

Saturday–Sunday, Dec. 6–7

Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Holiday Art Sale, Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center, Okemos

Saturday–Sunday, Dec. 6–7

10a.m.-5p.m.