TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

On Wed., Nov. 10, WKAR NewsTalk moves from 105.1 FM to 102.3 FM. The move will provide followers of NPR and Capital Region news from WKAR with a clearer signal in the current broadcast area.

WKAR Illustration

The move from 105.1 FM to 102.3 FM will take place at 11:59 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 10, 2021. Over-the-air listeners will want to update station presets on their vehicle, home, and office radios.

WKAR NewsTalk on AM870 and streaming online will not be affected by the FM frequency change.

The move to the new frequency is the next step in our WKAR project to improve the signal quality and expand the broadcast reach of WKAR NewsTalk 24/7 on the FM band. At 105.1 FM, many listeners experienced some interference from other stations operating at or near that frequency. At the new frequency of 102.3 FM, inference or overlap with other stations will be minimized, improving the listening experience for many.

The frequency change is also a step toward potentially expanding the FM coverage area for WKAR NewsTalk. That work is tentatively planned to take place in 2022.

