Casting Call for Curious Crew

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2023 4pm-7pm ET

WKAR is holding an open casting call for children ages 9 to 13 for season ten of Curious Crew, the award-winning television show featuring inquisitive kids exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics!

Season ten of Curious Crew is scheduled for production this fall 2023. Programs will air on WKAR and select PBS stations nationwide and will be available streaming at PBS Video in 2024 (subject to change). View all past episodes of Curious Crew in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org.

AUDITION CHECK-IN SCHEDULE (by age group)



4:00pm-4:30pm - Ages 9-10

5:00pm-5:30pm - Ages 11-12

6:00pm-6:30pm - Age 13

PLEASE NOTE



Children auditioning must be at least nine years old on or before Aug. 22, 2022 .

be at least . A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child auditioning.

accompany any child auditioning. Curious Crew cast member positions are non-union and non-paid.

cast member positions are non-union and non-paid. Selected cast members must be available 3p-9p weekdays between Sep. 18 and Oct. 30 (exact dates and times to be determined). Episode recording sessions usually last for 3 to 4.5 hours.

REGISTER for a Check-In Time by Age Group

Save time at check-in by registering now. Online registration ends at noon Monday, August 21.

REGISTER HERE

RELEASE FORMS

Please bring a completed and signed WKAR Release and MSU Model Release form for quicker check-in.



Release forms will also be available on-site.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

$2/hr pay-per-plate at kiosk.

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)

Follow signs to Room 147 (Northwest Lobby)

Support for Curious Crew is provided by

MSU Federal Credit Union

Consumers Energy Foundation

updated 7/28/23