Meet 90.5 Classical's Linda Kernohan

WKAR Public Media
Published January 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST
You may have recently heard a new voice on 90.5 Classical. Linda Kernohan joined Jody and Jamie in mid-December and we’re thrilled to add her to our roster. Linda comes to WKAR from Ohio where she was a professor at Otterbein University, as well as just completing her Doctorate in Music Composition at The Ohio State University. Join us in welcoming Linda, and she has said she’d also love to hear from you about some of your things to do in mid-Michigan, and perhaps a favorite local restaurant or two. You can email her at LindaK@wkar.org

Community 90.5 Classical
