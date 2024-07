Curious Crew CuriosityGuides | Season 10

| back to Curious Crew Home

Try these Curious Crew Investigations at home or in class!

Falling Objects | Sn. 10, Ep. 1001 first airdate 5/31/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1001 Falling Objects

Sense of Taste | Sn. 10, Ep. 1002 first airdate 6/21/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1002 Sense of Taste



Cycling Science | Sn. 10, Ep. 1003 first airdate 06/07/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1003 Cycling Science

Drone Science | Sn. 10, Ep. 1004 first airdate 06/13/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1004 Drone Science

Fossils | Sn. 10, Ep. 1005 first airdate 05/17/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1005 Fossils

Color Guard Science | Sn. 10, Ep. 1006 first airdate 05/06/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1006 Color Guard Science



Materials Science | Sn. 10, Ep. 1007 first airdate 05/24/24 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1007 Materials Science



Newton's First Law of Motion | Sn. 10, Ep. 1008 first airdate 05/23/23 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Curiosity Guide | Ep# 1008 Newton's First Law of Motion



updated 7/23/24