Curious Crew CuriosityGuides | Season 7

Try these Curious Crew Investigations at home or in class!

Static Electricity | Sn. 7, Ep. 709 first airdate 5/10/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Conservation of Mass | Sn. 7, Ep. 701 first airdate 5/17/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Wax Science | Sn. 7, Ep. 703 first airdate 5/24/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Color Science | Sn. 7, Ep. 705 first airdate 5/31/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Gears | Sn. 7, Ep. 708 first airdate 6/7/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Leafy Science | Sn. 7, Ep. 704 first airdate 6/14/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Sound Frequency | Sn. 7, Ep. 702 first airdate 6/21/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

AHEAD:

Solar Energy | Sn. 7, Ep. 706 first airdate 6/28/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Fluid Power | Sn. 7, Ep. 707 first airdate 7/5/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

Magical Science | Sn. 7, Ep. 710 first airdate 7/26/21 | WATCH EPISODE HERE

