Lansing gets funding for climate initiatives from international philanthropy group

The City of Lansing is one out of 100 international cities to receive funding for youth-led climate initiatives.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has awarded $50,000 to the city to fund the initiatives. If the money is distributed within six months, an extra $100,000 is on the table for one year.

“Over the last decade, local governments have played a critical role in climate mitigation and adaption,” Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a written release. “Many cities are reducing per capita emissions faster than their national governments.”

The initiatives will look at community needs and goals, with young people taking the lead. Initiatives might look like tree planting or waste reduction campaigns, or meeting decarbonization commitments.

“We look forward to engaging youth throughout our community and work with them toward a more sustainable future,” City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a written statement.

Last fall, The White House launched the American Climate Corps and AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) Forest Corps to train young people in skills for jobs in the clean energy industry.