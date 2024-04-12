© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing gets funding for climate initiatives from international philanthropy group

WKAR Public Media | By Lieza Klemm
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing was chosen along with cities in Denmark, Zimbabwe, and Brazil.

The City of Lansing is one out of 100 international cities to receive funding for youth-led climate initiatives.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has awarded $50,000 to the city to fund the initiatives. If the money is distributed within six months, an extra $100,000 is on the table for one year.

“Over the last decade, local governments have played a critical role in climate mitigation and adaption,” Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a written release. “Many cities are reducing per capita emissions faster than their national governments.”

The initiatives will look at community needs and goals, with young people taking the lead. Initiatives might look like tree planting or waste reduction campaigns, or meeting decarbonization commitments.

“We look forward to engaging youth throughout our community and work with them toward a more sustainable future,” City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a written statement.

Last fall, The White House launched the American Climate Corps and AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) Forest Corps to train young people in skills for jobs in the clean energy industry.
Environment
Lieza Klemm
Lieza Klemm is a senior at Michigan State University, majoring in journalism with a concentration in broadcasting
See stories by Lieza Klemm
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE