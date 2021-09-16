Smithsonian Regional Youth Summit | MSU Museum

Tue. Sep. 21 at 3 p.m. at WKAR Studios & LIVE STREAM | Moderated by Susi Elkins, the summit will examine the topic of gender equity inspired by Museum exhibitions at Michigan State University. RSVP HERE

The Smithsonian has chosen MSU as a partner in the 9th annual National Youth Summit. The Summit engages upper-middle and high school students nationwide in challenging conversations. This year’s Summit examines gender equity and efforts to fight against gender bias. It is held in conjunction with the Girlhood (It’s Complicated) exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Inspired by current exhibitions at both Museums at MSU, students from the Lansing Promise will engage with a diverse panel of experts about themes of surveillance and incarceration as it relates to girls and young women.



Ruth Nicole Brown , Ph.D., MSU Foundation Professor and Chairperson of the Department of African American and African Studies, and founder of Saving Our Lives, Hearing Our Truths (SOLHOT), a research-based community of practice to better understand how power and identity influence the lived experiences of Black girls.

Ph.D., MSU Foundation Professor and Chairperson of the Department of African American and African Studies, and founder of Saving Our Lives, Hearing Our Truths (SOLHOT), a research-based community of practice to better understand how power and identity influence the lived experiences of Black girls. Dorinda Carter Andrews , Ph.D., chairperson for the Department of Teacher Education and professor of race, culture, and equity.

Ph.D., chairperson for the Department of Teacher Education and professor of race, culture, and equity. Heather Martin , founding director of Youth Arts Alliance, a community-based organization that establishes opportunities for creative expression in the juvenile justice system.

, founding director of Youth Arts Alliance, a community-based organization that establishes opportunities for creative expression in the juvenile justice system. Tawana Petty, a mother, social justice organizer, youth advocate, poet, and author. She is intricately involved in water rights advocacy, data, and digital privacy education, and racial justice and equity work. She is the National Organizing Director at Data for Black Lives and former Data Justice Program Director at Detroit Community Technology Project and co-leads Our Data Bodies (ODB), a five-person team concerned about the ways our communities’ digital information is collected, stored and shared by government and corporations.



Susi Elkins, Director of Broadcasting and General Manager at WKAR, will moderate the program to a live studio audience with limited seating. Register here to attend the event in person. In addition, viewers can watch a livestream of the program hosted by WKAR.

Presented by MSU Museum, Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, and WKAR.

MORE ABOUT THE NATIONAL YOUTH SUMMIT

The National Youth Summit series was designed by the National Museum of American History to provide students with an opportunity to share their views and debate issues as part of a program that aligns with the National History Standards and Common Core Standards for Speaking and Listening. Since the program was launched in 2011, the National Youth Summit has engaged more than 65,000 live viewers and many more through archived programs.

This program is presented by the National Museum of American History in collaboration with Smithsonian Affiliations. This program is made possible through the support of the Smithsonian Institution.