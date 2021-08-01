-
Mon. Jul. 19 at 7pm ET on Zoom | Join an hour-long discussion with the filmmaker and special guests, featuring clips from the new four-part series,…
-
Thu. Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:00pm via OVEE | Join the conversation around this special screening of "From a Free Place to Displace," the latest episode from…
-
Wed. Jun. 16, 2021 at 7pm via ZOOM | "An American Reckoning?" is a documentary project that will explore the deep divide on issues of race that endures in…
-
Mon. Jun. 14, 2021 at 7pm via ZOOM | Follow three students through the tumultuous year of 2020 as they struggle with the new reality of education under…
-
Thu. Jun. 3, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | Can a search engine produce racially biased results? Can software recognize faces with unbiased accuracy? Join the…
-
Thu. May 20, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE - RSVP HERE | Join the conversation at a virtual preview screening of the upcoming WKAR original documentary, Right…
-
Thu. Apr. 29, 2021 at 7pm VIRTUAL EVENT | Unravel the history of the human genome and explore the genetic ethical implications in this special screening…
-
Thu. Apr. 22, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | A groundbreaking documentary series embedded inside the long shot election and tumultuous first term of Larry…
-
Thu. Mar. 25, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | Come together for a special WKAR and online screening of The Story of Us: A Michigan American Portrait Special.…
-
Sat. Mar. 27, 2021 | Attention Families! You're invited to Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger! Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and…