American Exile | Film Preview at WKAR

Thu. Nov. 11 • 7 p.m. ET at WKAR Studios and streaming | RSVP HERE | Come together on Veterans Day 2021 for a special preview screening of American Exile. The new film follows the story of veterans facing deportation 50 years after fighting for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. The evening includes a Q&A session featuring guests from the film and filmakers John J. Valadez and Carleen L. Hsu.

WKAR and MSU School of Journalism, Film Studies Program, Chicano/Latino Studies Program, and community partners invite the public to join the conversation at a special preview screening of the film on Veterans Day, Thu., Nov. 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET, ahead of the national broadcast on PBS.

WKAR General Manager Susi Elkins will host the in-person event, which includes comments from MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., presentation of the full hourlong film, and panel discussion with Vietnam combat veteran Manuel Valenzuela and Gold Star mother Olivia Segura, both of whom appear in the film. Joining them will be filmmakers Valadez and Hsu. The discussion will be moderated by Prabu David, dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at MSU.

The in-person event will be held in the WKAR studios on the MSU campus and will also be streamed live.

Free registration is required for limited in-person seating. RSVP HERE.

WHERE

WKAR TV Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

404 Wilson Road

East Lansing, MI 48824

PARKING

Parking is free after 6 p.m. in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

ON THE AIR

American Exile airs on WKAR and nationally on PBS at 10 p.m. ET, Tue., Nov. 16, 2021 (check local listings).