Franklin and Innovation | Conversations on Franklin

Mon. Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. on Zoom | REGISTER HERE Join an hour-long discussion with Ken Burns along with guests Walter Isaacson, Stacy Schiff, and Stephanie Mehta.

This hour-long Zoom conversation on “Franklin and Innovation” with Ken Burns features:

Walter Isaacson, author of "Benjamin Franklin: An American Life;" and Stacy Schiff, author of "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America." Moderated by Stephanie Mehta, Chief Content Officer, Mansueto.

Register here to join this special PBS Zoom event.

Presented by The WNET Group, Fast Company and Inc.

This event preludes Ken Burn’s two-part, four-hour documentary, Benjamin Franklin , that airs April 4-5 at 8 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1.

Benjamin Franklin explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States. "Write things worth reading," he said in Poor Richard's Almanac, "or do things worth the writing." Benjamin Franklin did both.