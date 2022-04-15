Join WKAR Classical Radio Hosts In Your Community

As concert venues return to in-person performances, our classical music hosts are making appearances at local performances. Fans have the opportunity to meet Jody Knol, Jamie Paisley and Michael Stratton as they emcee or present pre-concert talks. Some of the featured locations include Old Town, Fairchild Theater, and Wharton Center.

As the MSU graduation ceremonies return in-person, Jamie, Jody, and WKAR 'alum' Scott Pohl will be there to lend their voices to the celebratory announcements of every graduate to walk across the stage.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Wed. | April 20th |6:45 p.m

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble

Jamie Paisley, Insight Preview

Wharton Center, MSU Campus (Interview at Stoddard Grand Tier Lounge; Concert at Cobb Great Hall)

In person only

Sat. | April 23rd | 4 p.m.

Jazz Alliance of Mid-Michigan

Michael Stratton, Event Emcee honoring Terry Terry

Urban Beat, Old Town Lansing

In person only

Thu.-Sun. | May 5th-8th | Varying times

Michigan State University Graduation Ceremonies

Announcers: Jody Knol, Jamie Paisley, Scott Pohl, Mark Bashore

Breslin Center Ceremonies

In person and available for streaming online (free)

Fri. | May 13th | 6:45 p.m.

Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Jody Knol, PreView Conversation

Wharton Center, MSU Campus

In person only

PAST EVENTS:

Thu. | Mar. 31st | 7:30 p.m.

Absolute Music Chamber Series – An Evening of French Piano Repertoire, Ralph Votapek

Jamie Paisley, concert guide

Urban Beat, Old Town Lansing

In person and streaming online (additional charge)