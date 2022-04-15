Join WKAR Classical Radio Hosts In Your Community
As concert venues return to in-person performances, our classical music hosts are making appearances at local performances. Fans have the opportunity to meet Jody Knol, Jamie Paisley and Michael Stratton as they emcee or present pre-concert talks. Some of the featured locations include Old Town, Fairchild Theater, and Wharton Center.
As the MSU graduation ceremonies return in-person, Jamie, Jody, and WKAR 'alum' Scott Pohl will be there to lend their voices to the celebratory announcements of every graduate to walk across the stage.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Wed. | April 20th |6:45 p.m
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble
Jamie Paisley, Insight Preview
Wharton Center, MSU Campus (Interview at Stoddard Grand Tier Lounge; Concert at Cobb Great Hall)
In person only
Sat. | April 23rd | 4 p.m.
Jazz Alliance of Mid-Michigan
Michael Stratton, Event Emcee honoring Terry Terry
Urban Beat, Old Town Lansing
In person only
Thu.-Sun. | May 5th-8th | Varying times
Michigan State University Graduation Ceremonies
Announcers: Jody Knol, Jamie Paisley, Scott Pohl, Mark Bashore
Breslin Center Ceremonies
In person and available for streaming online (free)
Fri. | May 13th | 6:45 p.m.
Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Jody Knol, PreView Conversation
Wharton Center, MSU Campus
In person only
PAST EVENTS:
Thu. | Mar. 31st | 7:30 p.m.
Absolute Music Chamber Series – An Evening of French Piano Repertoire, Ralph Votapek
Jamie Paisley, concert guide
Urban Beat, Old Town Lansing
In person and streaming online (additional charge)
Thu. | Apr. 4 | 7:30 p.m.
MSU College of Music - Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series: Legends
Jamie Paisley, concert narrator
Fairchild Theater, MSU Campus
In person