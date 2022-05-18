Sat. May 21, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sun. May 22, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Downtown East Lansing | Come visit your friends from WKAR at the 2022 East Lansing Art Festival!

Visit the WKAR tent near the main stage for the latest goodies and giveaways!

The East Lansing Art Festival debuted in 1964 as Greenwich Village Days, a sidewalk art sale designed as a project for a student advertising club at Michigan State University. Later, the ELAF was presented as an event to spark interest in downtown East Lansing as a premier place to shop.

In the 59 years since, the Festival has morphed into a major community undertaking that presents hundreds of artists and craftspeople, attracts tens of thousands of visitors, and requires year-round efforts from hundreds of volunteers.

More info at elartfest.com .

Location

410 Abbot Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823

The Festival is located in downtown East Lansing, on Albert Ave. between M.A.C. Ave and Bailey St.

Parking

Parking is available in all City of East Lansing Parking Ramps, and available metered spaces. Special Event Parking Rates will be available in the Charles St. and Division St. Parking Ramps. Please access these ramps from Grand River Ave. Regular parking rates will be charged in all other locations.