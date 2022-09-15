A Song for Cesar | Film Screening with Q&A

Thu., Oct. 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. at WKAR and streaming | Join the conversation around this film by Abel Sanchez and Andres Alegeria. RSVP HERE

Civil rights and union leader Cesar Chavez left a legacy of peaceful protest that carries an important message for young people today. This film tells the story of artists and musicians who were inspired by the farmworkers’ struggle and dedicated their creative artistry to support the cause. “A Song for Cesar,” with a blend of music, art, and rich historical images, brings a timely reminder of art’s role in progressive change.

Artists featured in the film include Maya Angelou, Carlos Santana, and Cheech Marin, as well as movement leader Dolores Huerta, among many others.

The evening with WKAR includes screening of the 85-minute film, followed by a Q&A session with a panel moderated by Ruben Martinez of the Julian Samora Research institute at MSU.

In-Person and Virtual

This free event will be in-person at WKAR studios on the campus of MSU and will also be streamed.

RSVP HERE to request in-person seating and for streaming details.

Presented by WKAR and Julian Samora Research Institute at Michigan State University.

