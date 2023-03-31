Explore Static Electricity with WKAR's Curious Crew | 2023 MSU Science Festival

Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the MSU Campus | Join us to learn exciting facts about science!

Come explore several STEM investigations on static electricity while watching a WKAR Curious Crew episode on the same topic. Then get "charged up" as you complete a hands-on challenge building an electroscope.

Join WKAR Education Director Robin Pizzo and the Curious Crew cast members as they investigate the science behind electricity at the 2023 MSU Science Festival.

AGES

Elementary school age and older

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STEM Teaching and Learning Facility, Room 3202

642 Red Cedar Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT THE MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL

The MSU Science Festival is a free annual celebration of science, fueled by some of the basic elements essential to scientific inquiry: curiosity, wonder, and discovery.

With events for the whole family to enjoy, the MSU Science Festival explores topics ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary. From astronomy to music, and chemistry to microbiology; scientists and educators across the state are eager to share the wonder of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.