Free Chol Soo Lee | Film Screening with Q&A

Free Chol Soo Lee | RSVP HERE

Thu., Apr. 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:



Dr. Wally Wojciechowski , School of Criminal Justice at MSU

, School of Criminal Justice at MSU Sheng-mei Ma, School of Film Studies at MSU

This virtual event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM