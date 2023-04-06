© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Your Community

Free Chol Soo Lee | Film Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published April 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Free Chol Soo Lee WKAR PBS NPR
PBS
/
Indie Lens Pop-Up

Free Chol Soo Lee | RSVP HERE

Thu., Apr. 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:

  • Dr. Wally Wojciechowski, School of Criminal Justice at MSU
  • Sheng-mei Ma, School of Film Studies at MSU

This virtual event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM

In Your Community
During WKAR Radio's Spring Fundraiser, you can help fund the next 100 years of local journalism with your gift of support. Become a new WKAR Sustainer and help pay for the reliable news reporting you value.
DONATE