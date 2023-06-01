Afrofantastic | Film Screening with Q&A

Afrofantastic | RSVP HERE

Thu., Jun. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Championed by artists, scholars, and activists around the world, Afrofuturism offers a tool kit for a better tomorrow. This documentary explores the definition and activism linked to Afrofuturism and the ways this movement is informing dynamic discussion about social practice, politics, and the arts in the United States and around the world.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:



Julian Chambliss , Professor of English and Val Berryman Curator at MSU Museum at Michigan State University

Teresa Goforth, Director of Exhibitions at the MSU Museum

Olivia "Liv" Furman, non-binary womanist, artist, educator, and researcher

Ytasha L. Womack, author, filmmaker, dancer, and independent scholar

WHERE

Room CAS 145

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free