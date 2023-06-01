© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Afrofantastic | Film Screening with Q&A

Published June 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
Afrofantastic Julian Chambliss MSU
Julian Chambliss
/
MSU

Afrofantastic | RSVP HERE

Thu., Jun. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Championed by artists, scholars, and activists around the world, Afrofuturism offers a tool kit for a better tomorrow. This documentary explores the definition and activism linked to Afrofuturism and the ways this movement is informing dynamic discussion about social practice, politics, and the arts in the United States and around the world.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:

  • Julian Chambliss, Professor of English and Val Berryman Curator at MSU Museum at Michigan State University
  • Teresa Goforth, Director of Exhibitions at the MSU Museum
  • Olivia “Liv” Furman, non-binary womanist, artist, educator, and researcher
  • Ytasha L. Womack, author, filmmaker, dancer, and independent scholar

WHERE
Room CAS 145
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated. 

