WKAR at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

Fri., Aug. 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Look for WKAR's Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan at Greetings From Hollywood, the free concert by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. Come say "hi!" to your favorite WKAR Classical hosts and then enjoy an evening of incredible live music.

Join the JSO as they travel through the best of the last 100 years of cinema. This concert will dive into the different eras of cinematic thrills, from the suspense of Jaws to the triumph of Rocky and the drama of Casablanca. Grab your popcorn and pull up a seat for this treasure trove of musical classics.

This concert is free, but if you wish to purchase $30 tickets for the VIP experience, you will have access to our pre-concert reception across the street in Weatherwax Hall starting at 6 pm and special seating during the concert in Horace Blackman Park.