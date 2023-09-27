© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Join the WKAR team for Villains Trivia!

WKAR Public Media
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
Villains Trivia on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7:30pm

Thu., Oct. 5, at 7:30pm Meridian Mall | Feeling a little sinister? Ready to show off your knowledge of the “dark side”? Join WKAR for a villians-themed Trivia Night at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment!

WKAR is co-hosting the event with our friends at High Caliber. Bring your friends, family, or even your arch nemesis to join in on the fun!

Test your own evil genius, enjoy refreshments from High Caliber Bistro, and pick up some of your favorite WKAR swag (while supplies last!).

Join Us!

WHERE
High Caliber Karting and Entertainment
Meridian Mall
1982 W Grand River Ave #800
 Okemos, MI 48864

For more information, visit: https://highcaliberkarting.com/events-calendar/trivia-night-villains/

WKAR is supported in part by High Caliber Karting and Entertainment.

