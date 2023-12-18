The Cost of Inheritance | Film Screening with Q&A
The Cost of Inheritance | RSVP here
Thu., Jan. 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation at a screening of The Cost of Inheritance, a compelling documentary that invites viewers to consider the concept of reparations in the United States.
The Cost of Inheritance, an America ReFramed special, explores the complex issue of reparations in the U.S. using a thoughtful approach to history, historical injustices, systemic inequities, and critical dialogue on racial conciliation. Through personal narratives, community inquiries, and scholarly insights, it aims to inspire understanding of the scope and rationale of the reparations debate.
Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes:
- Dr. Pero Dagbovie, associate provost for Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and dean of the Graduate School
- Willye Bryan, founder of The Justice League of Greater Lansing
- Prince-Jerold Solace, director of Congregational Life and Community Outreach at Lansing First Presbyterian Church
The event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.
WHERE
CAS 145 WKAR Media Auditorium
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2