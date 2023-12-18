© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Cost of Inheritance | Film Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST
The Cost of Inheritance

The Cost of Inheritance | RSVP here

Thu., Jan. 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation at a screening of The Cost of Inheritance, a compelling documentary that invites viewers to consider the concept of reparations in the United States.

The Cost of Inheritance, an America ReFramed special, explores the complex issue of reparations in the U.S. using a thoughtful approach to history, historical injustices, systemic inequities, and critical dialogue on racial conciliation. Through personal narratives, community inquiries, and scholarly insights, it aims to inspire understanding of the scope and rationale of the reparations debate.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes:

  • Dr. Pero Dagbovie, associate provost for Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and dean of the Graduate School 
  • Willye Bryan, founder of The Justice League of Greater Lansing 
  • Prince-Jerold Solace, director of Congregational Life and Community Outreach at Lansing First Presbyterian Church 

The event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.

WHERE
CAS 145 WKAR Media Auditorium
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2
