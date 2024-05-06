Annual Cristo Rey Fiesta

Fri., May 24 through Sun., May 26 , 2024 | Please join us for a vibrant weekend celebration at Cristo Rey Fiesta! Get ready for a fiesta filled with family fun, dancing, and the irresistible aroma of authentic Mexican cuisine. Explore El Mercado for unique finds, try your luck at the raffle, and groove to the beats of lively music throughout the event.

Come check out the WKAR table on Saturday, May 25, to pick up some swag and show your support for public media.

Don't miss out on this weekend of community, culture, and camaraderie!

Location

Cristo Rey Church

201 W Miller Rd, Lansing, MI

For more information, visit cristoreyfiesta.org

RSVP for the event at the official Cristo Rey Fiesta event page on Facebook.