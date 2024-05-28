Pixels and Perspectives: The Intersection of AI and Art | Exhibition and Discussion

Thu., Jun. 27, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. | Join the conversation with renowned experts and local artists as we showcase the WKAR original short form video, Pixels and Perspectives. Produced as part of the NOVA Science and Society project, Pixels and Perspectives explores the intersection of AI and art, as well as the implications that AI has on the present and future of our society.

This event is free, but RSVP here is recommended.

The evening begins with a reception featuring an interactive art activity led by MSU Museum. Light refreshments will be served.

The event will showcase a live art demonstration by two artists: one specializing in traditional techniques and the other utilizing AI. Both artists will create artwork inspired by real-time prompts, offering a unique blend of human and artificial creativity. While the artists create, guests can partake in a panel discussion with experts in AI, public policy, computer science, and more.

The evening will be hosted by Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education.

Demonstrating artists include:



Marissa Tawney Thaler, Independent Illustrator

Independent Illustrator Mark Sullivan, CoLab Studio Creative Director at the MSU Museum

Join the conversation during the art demonstration. Scheduled panelists include:



Anjana Susarla, PhD , Omura-Saxena Endowed Professor of Responsible AI Professor, Accounting and Information Systems Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University

, Omura-Saxena Endowed Professor of Responsible AI Professor, Accounting and Information Systems Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University Shobita Parthasarathy, PhD, Professor of Public Policy; Professor of Women's and Gender Studies (by courtesy); Director, Science, Technology, and Public Policy Program, University of Michigan

Professor of Public Policy; Professor of Women's and Gender Studies (by courtesy); Director, Science, Technology, and Public Policy Program, University of Michigan Mohammad M. Ghassemi, PhD, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Michigan State University

This event is presented by WKAR in partnership with MSU Museum and NOVA Science and Society.

WHERE

WKAR Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2