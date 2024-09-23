2024 Election Information Day Brings Key Insights to Voters

On Thursday, September 12, community members came out to WKAR Studios for 2024 Election Information Day. The event brought voters, students, and political enthusiasts face-to-face with NPR National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea. The lively discussions and Q&A sessions created a unique opportunity for mid-Michigan attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue about the upcoming election and key issues shaping the political landscape.

Gonyea and WKAR welcomed students to a morning session hosted in collaboration with the MSU School of Journalism. Gonyea shard his thoughts on the rise of misinformation, the role of journalism in a polarized environment, and the challenges political reporters face today. Students in the audience asked, asking questions about fact-checking, storytelling, and the evolving responsibilities of journalists.

“Staying objective is probably my biggest takeaway since it is so hard today to stay fair and keep your hat out of a ring,” said Brad LaPlante, a broadcast journalism student at Michigan State University. “I think that sort of advice from someone who has done it is important with today’s polarizing climate where it is so hard to avoid speaking your views and not make the story about yourself.”

The evening session continued the momentum, with Gonyea and Turner leading an in-depth discussion on issues that matter most to voters. The audience, which included a broad range of community members, engaged directly with Gonyea, who offered insights on how voter priorities have shifted leading up to the 2024 election. The atmosphere was one of openness and curiosity, as participants explored how these topics resonate with their own concerns as voters.

“I just love to hear his (Gonyea’s) insight on what is happening in the policies in the country,” said Judy Entenman, a guest who attended the evening discussion. “I also like hearing how he approaches his reporting. That was very interesting."

To watch the full discussion between Don Gonyea and Shawn Turner, visit youtube.com/@wkarnews

The event was presented by WKAR in partnership with America Amplified and supported by MSU Vote and the MSU Museum, bridging students and community members with expert analysis to help inform their decisions ahead of the 2024 election.