Families Join Be My Neighbor Day Activities with WKAR | Fall 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST
Katerina Kittycat joins Mrs. Robin Pizzo for Storytime at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
1 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8397.jpg
Katerina Kittycat joins Mrs. Robin Pizzo for Storytime at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
Visitors browse free book options courtesy of PBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
2 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8327.jpg
Visitors browse free book options courtesy of PBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
PNC partners pose with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
3 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8332.jpg
PNC partners pose with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
A mother helps her child pick which free book to take at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
4 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8262.jpg
A mother helps her child pick which free book to take at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
Visitors stop at the Michigan Education Trust booth at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
5 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8281.jpg
Visitors stop at the Michigan Education Trust booth at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
A child poses with Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
6 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8483.jpg
A child poses with Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
Visitors receive free WKAR items at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
7 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8592.jpg
Visitors receive free WKAR items at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
Visitors stop by a booth to sign thank you cards for the Fire Department at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
8 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8362.jpg
Visitors stop by a booth to sign thank you cards for the Fire Department at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
A child jokes with Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
9 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8269.jpg
A child jokes with Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
A kid listens to his heartbeat with the Lansing Community College EMS Program at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
10 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8524.jpg
A kid listens to his heartbeat with the Lansing Community College EMS Program at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
A child visits a booth to sign thank you cards for the Police at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
11 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8312.jpg
A child visits a booth to sign thank you cards for the Police at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU
WKAR general manager Shawn Turner poses with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
12 of 12  — BMND-maloney-20241022-8618.jpg
WKAR general manager Shawn Turner poses with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day at Impression 5 Science Center with WKAR. Supported by PNC Grow Up Great.
Bailey Maloney / WKAR-MSU

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, nearly 400 community members gathered at the Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing to celebrate Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.

During this special event, kids and families explored the science center and visited activity booths led by community organizations. They also had the opportunity to attend Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo, where they could take photos with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

This free event focused on bringing the community together and promoting kindness, with Impression 5 employee Micaela Balzer expressing, “Thank you for such a wonderful event that lifted our community of learners and connected them to such a great social learning experience.”

We extend a special thanks to PNC Grow Up Great for their support and to the activity partners for helping make the day an incredible experience for families: Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program, MSU Community Music School, Capital Area District Libraries, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, TheraPLAYoga, LCC- Health and Human Services Division, Greater Lansing Area Moms, East Lansing Public Library, Michigan Education Trust (MET), Capital Area Community Services, Communities of Michigan, Michigan State University Extension, Woldumar Nature Association, Highfields Inc.

Presented by
WKAR and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by
PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.
