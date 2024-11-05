Families Join Be My Neighbor Day Activities with WKAR | Fall 2024

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, nearly 400 community members gathered at the Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing to celebrate Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.

During this special event, kids and families explored the science center and visited activity booths led by community organizations. They also had the opportunity to attend Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo, where they could take photos with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

This free event focused on bringing the community together and promoting kindness, with Impression 5 employee Micaela Balzer expressing, “Thank you for such a wonderful event that lifted our community of learners and connected them to such a great social learning experience.”

We extend a special thanks to PNC Grow Up Great for their support and to the activity partners for helping make the day an incredible experience for families: Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program, MSU Community Music School, Capital Area District Libraries, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, TheraPLAYoga, LCC- Health and Human Services Division, Greater Lansing Area Moms, East Lansing Public Library, Michigan Education Trust (MET), Capital Area Community Services, Communities of Michigan, Michigan State University Extension, Woldumar Nature Association, Highfields Inc.

Presented by

WKAR and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by

PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.