Save the Date! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2025
Sat. Jan. 25, 2025 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus
Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!
Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.
Meet Lyla and Stu from the PBS KIDS show Lyla in the Loop, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!
More than a dozen WKAR partners from across your community will be there with fun and informative activities for all.
Registration opens Friday, January 10, 2025. Registration is free and optional.
Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union
*Characters are subject to change
Lyla in the LoopTM / © 2024 Mighty Picnic LLC, All rights reserved. Lyla in the Loop is produced by Mighty Picnic in Association with Pipeline Studios. Major funding for Lyla in the Loop is provided by: a Ready To Learn Grant from the U.S. Department of Education; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American People; and public television viewers. The contents of this program were developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission.