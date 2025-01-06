© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2025

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
PBS KIDS Day 2025

Sat. Jan. 25, 2025 10am-1pm
WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids.

Meet Lyla and Stu from the PBS KIDS show Lyla in the Loop, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!

REGISTER HERE Registration is free and optional. 
By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.

SCHEDULE
10:00am
Doors Open

Explore fun activities with the Curious Crew and WKAR partners from across our mid-Michigan community.

10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm

  • Celebrating PBS KIDS!
  • Science Exploration with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew in TV Studio A

1:00pm
PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes

WHERE
WKAR TV Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

Activity Partners*

MSU Community Music School

Greater Lansing Area Moms

Lansing School District Universal Preschool

Michigan Education Trust

Capital Area Community Services

Lansing Community College - Health and Human Services Division

Capital Area District Libraries

Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program

MDHHS Environmental Health Bureau

Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

East Lansing Public Library

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Michigan Capital Region

Fenner Conservancy

Michigan State University Extension

*Participating partners are subject to change

Thank you to our other community supporters: REACH Studio Art Center and Communities In Schools of Michigan.

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends
Directions at Google Maps

Supported by
MSU Federal Credit Union

*Character, partners and program are subject to change

Lyla in the LoopTM / © 2024 Mighty Picnic LLC, All rights reserved. Lyla in the Loop is produced by Mighty Picnic in Association with Pipeline Studios. Major funding for Lyla in the Loop is provided by: a Ready To Learn Grant from the U.S. Department of Education; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American People; and public television viewers. The contents of this program were developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a Ready To Learn grant [PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A] provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission.

