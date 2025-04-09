WKAR at Día de la Mujer Conference

Nearly 200 community members attended the 30th Annual Día de la Mujer (DDLM) Conference held at the Kellogg Center. WKAR joined the leadership and networking conference providing Spanish language children’s books and public media information to attendees.

The DDLM Conference has provided empowering resources for Michigan Latina women for 30 years. This year’s event featured keynote speaker Mariana Atencio, networking opportunities, and nearly thirty workshops that centered around education, health, politics, and personal development.

DDLM is coordinated by Michigan State University’s Office of Multicultural Enrichment and Advocacy and sponsored by the Hispanic/Latine student organization Culturas de las Razas Unidas C.R.U. and other MSU departments. WKAR has participated in the event for the past several years.