Join Us! ‘I Feel…’ Showcase for parents, caregivers, and educators

Thu. May 29, 6:30pm at WKAR Studios | Parents, caregivers, and educators are invited to join WKAR Public Media at this special event introducing “I Feel,” a project from WKAR and community partners aimed at helping children ages 4-8 understand emotions and build emotional intelligence.

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE

Guests will learn about “I Feel…” the new series of WKAR original video shorts that uses simple, age-appropriate language to show children how to identify, describe, and understand their feelings.

The evening features panel discussion and Q&A with experts who helped create the “I Feel” videos and supporting materials.

Before and after the program, connect with local organizations to learn further resources to help the children in your life thrive.

Light refreshments provided.

Program schedule



6:30pm- vendor fair and light refreshments

6:45pm- panel discussion with Q&A

7:15pm- vendor fair and meet and greet with panel

7:30pm- event ends

Scheduled panelists include:



Robin Pizzo, WKAR Director of Education (Moderator)

Dr. Precios Armstrong- Director of Special Education, East Lansing Public Schools

Dr. Jason Moser- Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience

Melissa Threadgould- Supervisor, Early Intervention Services, CMHA-CEI

Charles Weber- Certified Prevention Specialist

Nicole Zaremba- WKAR Producer and Director

This event is presented in partnership with, and with financial support from, Ingham Great Start Collaborative & Family Coalition.

Support for “I Feel…” is provided in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)