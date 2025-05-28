© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Join Us! WKAR at Teddy Bear Health Fair

WKAR Public Media
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Logo for teddy bear health fair MSU college of human medicine

Saturday, May 31, 2025; East Lansing, MI – WKAR Public Media joins the Teddy Bear Health Fair Saturday from 9am-12pm at Demonstration Hall Field on the campus of Michigan State University. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal for a “health check-up” while adults learn about health and wellness resources in the community.

Hosted by the MSU College of Human Medicine, the free event will include fun physical activities, healthy snacks, and opportunities to meet first responders, health professionals, and MSU medical students. Look for the WKAR education team to receive a free book and a take home craft activity.

Learn more and register for the event at the Teddy Bear Health Fair website.
