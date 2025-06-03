WKAR Joins Grand Slam School Days with the Lansing Lugnuts

On Wed., May 28, 2025, WKAR joined local schools for the Lansing Lugnuts’ final Grand Slam School Days of the season at Jackson Field. The Grand Slam School Days series is designed with teachers and students of all ages in mind as an annual memorable field trip.

Students who stopped by the WKAR table received a free book provided by the education team. WKAR handed out 1,000 books to students in the community at the event.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet two friends of WKAR, Ryan the Lion from the Michigan Learning Channel and Clifford from Clifford the Big Red Dog. Clifford was welcome at Jackson Field as part of the Lansing Lugnuts policy to allow dogs to enter the stadium for home games on Wednesdays.