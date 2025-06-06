Join Us! WKAR at MSU Juneteenth Celebration

East Lansing, MI - WKAR joins Michigan State University for the 5th annual Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration from 5-8:30pm at the MSU Multicultural Center. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all in the Greater Lansing and mid-Michigan areas.

Hosted by the MSU Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, this year’s event theme is A Juneteenth Renaissance: Bridging Freedom's Legacy and Tomorrow's Vision. Aiming to celebrate and educate about black excellence in American society, the free event will feature local businesses from the Black Wallstreet Vendor Fair and educational stories from the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers. The celebration will also include gospel singing, line dancing, and free food.

The WKAR team will be offering children’s books and giveaways along with the opportunity to record “Your WKAR Story” with classical music host Linda Kernohan.

Location: MSU Multicultural Center (535 North Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI)

To register for this event, visit MSU Juneteenth Registration

For more information, visit https://inclusion.msu.edu/awards/juneteenth/index.html