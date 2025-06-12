Join Us! WKAR at Summer Solstice Jazz Fest

Fri, Jun 20-Sat, Jun 21, 2025; East Lansing, MI – WKAR joins the City of East Lansing for the 29th annual Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, a free, family-friendly celebration of jazz music and culture. The event will take place on Friday from 5:30 to 10pm and Saturday from 2:30 to 10pm on Albert Street between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue in downtown East Lansing.

The Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) features top local, regional, and national jazz performers, honoring the history of this truly American art form and its roots in the African American diaspora.

Attendees can look forward to two days of extraordinary performances and community gathering. The event will also feature free youth and family activities for everyone to enjoy.

The WKAR team will be tabling throughout the festival, with classical music host Jamie Paisley handing out WKAR giveaways. Michael Stratton, host of A Groove Supreme, will also join the event presenting performances on stage.

For a full artist lineup and schedule, visit eljazzfest.com.

The City of East Lansing is a financial supporter of WKAR.