Join Us! WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour Hits the Road

WKAR Public Media
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Three WKAR team members stand behind a table full of books, stickers, and Michigan Learning Channel summer activity workbooks as children select books on the other side
Cheyenne Peters
/
WKAR-MSU
The WKAR education team gives out free books at the East Lansing Public Library pop-up event on June 9

WKAR is connecting educational resources to families in mid-Michigan through partnerships with local libraries this summer. The WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour is designed to encourage early literacy and learning outside of the classroom and will feature free children's books, ‘I Feel’ social emotional learning workbooks, Michigan Learning Channel summer learning guides, hands-on crafts, and other WKAR giveaways.

“By partnering with local libraries, we are continuing to support early childhood literacy and school readiness over the summer break by giving parents at home resources to prevent summer learning loss,” said Cheyenne Peters, WKAR Family Engagement Coordinator. “Families are excited when they see our book table, as we are helping to instill a love for reading in our early learners. We offer a wide variety of titles for kids to pick out a book that interests them— because when they get to pick, they're more likely to finish reading it.”

The WKAR Library Pop-up Tour will take place at various locations across Mid-Michigan throughout the summer. View the full schedule below. A printable version can be accessed here.

2025 WKAR Library Pop-up Tour

Portland District Library
Fri, June 6 | 4-7pm

East Lansing Library
Mon, June 9 | 5-7pm

Delta Township District Library
Tue, June 17 | 10am-1pm

CADL Okemos
Tue, June 24 | 10am-1pm

CADL Haslett
Thu, June 26 | 10am-1pm

CADL Aurelius
Tue, July 15 | 10am-1pm

Briggs District Library
Thu, July 17 | 10am-1pm

DeWitt Library
Thu, July 24 | 10am-1pm

CADL Mason
Tue, July 29 | 10am-1pm

Bath Township Public Library
Thu, August 7 | 10am-1pm
*Meet us at Wiswasser Park for Read & Play!

CADL South Lansing
Tue, August 12 | 10am-1pm

Grand Ledge Area District Library
Thu, August 28 | 10am-1pm
