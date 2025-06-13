Join Us! WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour Hits the Road

WKAR is connecting educational resources to families in mid-Michigan through partnerships with local libraries this summer. The WKAR Library Pop-Up Tour is designed to encourage early literacy and learning outside of the classroom and will feature free children's books, ‘I Feel’ social emotional learning workbooks, Michigan Learning Channel summer learning guides, hands-on crafts, and other WKAR giveaways.

“By partnering with local libraries, we are continuing to support early childhood literacy and school readiness over the summer break by giving parents at home resources to prevent summer learning loss,” said Cheyenne Peters, WKAR Family Engagement Coordinator. “Families are excited when they see our book table, as we are helping to instill a love for reading in our early learners. We offer a wide variety of titles for kids to pick out a book that interests them— because when they get to pick, they're more likely to finish reading it.”

The WKAR Library Pop-up Tour will take place at various locations across Mid-Michigan throughout the summer. View the full schedule below. A printable version can be accessed here.

2025 WKAR Library Pop-up Tour

Portland District Library

Fri, June 6 | 4-7pm

East Lansing Library

Mon, June 9 | 5-7pm

Delta Township District Library

Tue, June 17 | 10am-1pm

CADL Okemos

Tue, June 24 | 10am-1pm

CADL Haslett

Thu, June 26 | 10am-1pm

CADL Aurelius

Tue, July 15 | 10am-1pm

Briggs District Library

Thu, July 17 | 10am-1pm

DeWitt Library

Thu, July 24 | 10am-1pm

CADL Mason

Tue, July 29 | 10am-1pm

Bath Township Public Library

Thu, August 7 | 10am-1pm

*Meet us at Wiswasser Park for Read & Play!

CADL South Lansing

Tue, August 12 | 10am-1pm

Grand Ledge Area District Library

Thu, August 28 | 10am-1pm