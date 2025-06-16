Join Us! WKAR at Max’s Race

Join WKAR for a morning of family-friendly running activities to support children in need at Max’s Race for The Davies Project. The event will take place on Saturday, June 21 on the campus of Michigan State University. The first race begins at 8am.

The WKAR team is joining again this year to provide participants with free WKAR giveaways, Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) summer activity workbooks, and the opportunity to meet the MLC’s Ryan the Lion mascot. Runners and supporters will also receive a Curious Crew Roadshow make-and-take kit and participate in STEM experiments with Curious Crew cast members.

Max’s Race for The Davies Project was created to honor the memory of Max, who passed away at age six due to complications from meningitis. Proceeds from the event will support free round-trip rides to medical appointments for children facing serious health challenges.

For more information about Max’s race, visit https://thedaviesproject.org/maxs-race/

To sign up for the races, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/EastLansing/MaxsRace