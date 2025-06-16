© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Us! WKAR at Max’s Race

WKAR Public Media
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Max’s Race logo with a car driving up a crescent moon with a shooting star coming out of it that reads “Max’s Race for The Davies Project. More than just a race.”
Max’s Race for The Davies Project

Join WKAR for a morning of family-friendly running activities to support children in need at Max’s Race for The Davies Project. The event will take place on Saturday, June 21 on the campus of Michigan State University. The first race begins at 8am.

The WKAR team is joining again this year to provide participants with free WKAR giveaways, Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) summer activity workbooks, and the opportunity to meet the MLC’s Ryan the Lion mascot. Runners and supporters will also receive a Curious Crew Roadshow make-and-take kit and participate in STEM experiments with Curious Crew cast members.

Max’s Race for The Davies Project was created to honor the memory of Max, who passed away at age six due to complications from meningitis. Proceeds from the event will support free round-trip rides to medical appointments for children facing serious health challenges.

For more information about Max’s race, visit https://thedaviesproject.org/maxs-race/

To sign up for the races, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/EastLansing/MaxsRace

Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find the team at more community events throughout the summer.
In Your Community
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE