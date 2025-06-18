WKAR at MSU’s Juneteenth Celebration

WKAR joined community members and over 30 local businesses and vendors for an evening of music, food, dancing, and giveaways at the 2025 Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration on Thursday, June 12. Over 600 people attended the event hosted by the MSU Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion.

WKAR staff spoke with over half of the attendees, sharing information about public media and WKAR programs while handing out WKAR giveaways. The WKAR education team encouraged literacy with the distribution of nearly 200 free books and Michigan Learning Channel summer activity books to children at the event.

Many community members also visited the table to share and record their WKAR story with classical music host Linda Kernohan.