WKAR at MSU’s Juneteenth Celebration

WKAR Public Media
Published June 18, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT
Little girl holding a prize after spinning the prize wheel
Jenna Gilbert
/
WKAR-MSU
Visitors spin the WKAR prize wheel at the Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration

The 5th annual event hosted over 600 people to celebrate Juneteenth in the community.

WKAR joined community members and over 30 local businesses and vendors for an evening of music, food, dancing, and giveaways at the 2025 Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration on Thursday, June 12. Over 600 people attended the event hosted by the MSU Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion.

WKAR staff spoke with over half of the attendees, sharing information about public media and WKAR programs while handing out WKAR giveaways. The WKAR education team encouraged literacy with the distribution of nearly 200 free books and Michigan Learning Channel summer activity books to children at the event.

Many community members also visited the table to share and record their WKAR story with classical music host Linda Kernohan.

Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find us at community events throughout the summer.
