Join Us! WKAR at Lansing Pride Festival

Saturday, June 28, 2025; Lansing, MI – WKAR joins the 4th annual Pride Festival in Old Town Lansing from 1-10pm. Hosted by Lansing Pride, the vibrant and inclusive festival will feature performances, local vendors, and food and beverage for visitors in a supportive community atmosphere.

Entertainment at this year’s event will appeal to a variety of audiences. Headliner Adore Delano is a performer and singer-songwriter who has appeared on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, and All Stars Season 2. The Lansing Symphony Orchestra and All of Us Children’s Express are also set to perform on one of two festival stages.

The WKAR team will be in attendance offering books free of choice for children, giveaways from the WKAR prize wheel, and information about the WKAR mission and programs. Festival attendees can also meet WKAR Classical Host Jamie Paisley and have the opportunity to record “Your WKAR Story” live at the event.