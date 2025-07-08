Join Us! WKAR at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Celebration

Join WKAR for an afternoon of learning and fun at the MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari on Saturday, July 12 from 11am-2pm. The event is open to the public and will feature food, games, giant inflatables, financial education activities, Zeke the Wonderdog, a chance to meet MSU athletes, and much more.

Malik, from the popular PBS KIDS® show Work It Out Wombats will be there to greet fans and pose for photos.

Visit the WKAR table to pick up a free children’s book, fun activities, and spin the prize wheel for WKAR giveaways. Attendees will also have the chance to speak with the WKAR team to learn more about the value that public media brings to the community.

WHERE

MSUFCU Headquarters Building 1

3777 West Road, East Lansing, MI 48823

Visit MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari for more information about the event.

Register to attend at MSUFCU Kids’ Day Safari RSVP .