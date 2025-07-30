© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Us! WKAR at Concert in the Park with The Lansing Symphony Orchestra

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Text reading “Concert in the Park” overlayed on a picture of people sitting in lawn chairs in front of an outdoor stage

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park is free family-friendly fun for the end of summer

Join WKAR at The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park on Wednesday, August 6 at 7pm in Frances Park.

The public is welcome at the free and family-friendly performance that will feature a selection of symphonic hits. The chamber orchestra performance will be conducted by Sara Aldana, the current Cover Conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

WKAR classical music hosts will be in attendance with WKAR giveaways.

WHERE
Frances Park
2701 Moores River Dr
Lansing, MI 48911

Visit LSO Concert in the Park for more information about the event.

Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find the team at more community events throughout the summer.
In Your Community
Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
See stories by Mia Cascioli
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE