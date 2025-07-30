Join Us! WKAR at Concert in the Park with The Lansing Symphony Orchestra
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park is free family-friendly fun for the end of summer
Join WKAR at The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park on Wednesday, August 6 at 7pm in Frances Park.
The public is welcome at the free and family-friendly performance that will feature a selection of symphonic hits. The chamber orchestra performance will be conducted by Sara Aldana, the current Cover Conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.
WKAR classical music hosts will be in attendance with WKAR giveaways.
WHERE
Frances Park
2701 Moores River Dr
Lansing, MI 48911
Visit LSO Concert in the Park for more information about the event.
Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find the team at more community events throughout the summer.