Join Us! WKAR at Concert in the Park with The Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Join WKAR at The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park on Wednesday, August 6 at 7pm in Frances Park.

The public is welcome at the free and family-friendly performance that will feature a selection of symphonic hits. The chamber orchestra performance will be conducted by Sara Aldana, the current Cover Conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra.

WKAR classical music hosts will be in attendance with WKAR giveaways.

WHERE

Frances Park

2701 Moores River Dr

Lansing, MI 48911

Visit LSO Concert in the Park for more information about the event.